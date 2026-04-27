JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform a drill routine demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)