JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill

Service members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform a drill routine demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005371
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-CD478-1508
|PIN:
|260503
|Filename:
|DOD_111678552
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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