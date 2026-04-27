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    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform a drill routine demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005371
    VIRIN: 260503-M-CD478-1508
    PIN: 260503
    Filename: DOD_111678552
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fancy Drill, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friendship Day
    JASDF
    FD26
    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026
    Fancy Drill
    Drill routine

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