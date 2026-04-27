JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: CMV-22B Osprey with CVW-5 Flyover

A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces, flies as a part of the Carrier Air Wing 5 (CVW-5) flyover during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe.)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005370
|VIRIN:
|260502-M-YS621-4664
|PIN:
|260503
|Filename:
|DOD_111678540
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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