Naval Health Clinic Lemoore - Nurses Week - Surgical Team

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Celebrating Nurses Week at Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Lemoore. Pictured from left to right: Lt. Larraine Ruiz, Bella Ruguian, Cmdr. Louis Grass III, Lt. Cmdr. Christina Westbrook, Thomas Gutierrez, Delores Navarro and Lt. Cmdr. Youela Arrington.



“We have an outstanding team of nurses who provide the best quality surgical care to our warfighters and beneficiaries,” said Westbrook, director of surgical services at NHC Lemoore.



About Naval Health Clinic Lemoore/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore: NHC/ NMRTC Lemoore’s mission is to advance the health and readiness of our warfighters and beneficiaries. The command ensures the operational readiness of active-duty personnel and supports military families by delivering high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada.



Additionally, the command provides vital medical administrative support to U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and international students attending the Naval Postgraduate School, the Defense Language Institute, and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.