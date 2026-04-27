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    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore - Nurses Week - Surgical Team

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    LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Celebrating Nurses Week at Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Lemoore. Pictured from left to right: Lt. Larraine Ruiz, Bella Ruguian, Cmdr. Louis Grass III, Lt. Cmdr. Christina Westbrook, Thomas Gutierrez, Delores Navarro and Lt. Cmdr. Youela Arrington.

    “We have an outstanding team of nurses who provide the best quality surgical care to our warfighters and beneficiaries,” said Westbrook, director of surgical services at NHC Lemoore.

    About Naval Health Clinic Lemoore/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore: NHC/ NMRTC Lemoore’s mission is to advance the health and readiness of our warfighters and beneficiaries. The command ensures the operational readiness of active-duty personnel and supports military families by delivering high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada.

    Additionally, the command provides vital medical administrative support to U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and international students attending the Naval Postgraduate School, the Defense Language Institute, and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1005364
    VIRIN: 260504-D-WP286-6409
    Filename: DOD_111678498
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore - Nurses Week - Surgical Team, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nurse Appreciation Week
    MHS
    Nurses Week 2026

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