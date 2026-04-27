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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Landing and Takeoff at Camp Williams MSTC

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    CAMP WILLIAMS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Jessica Pena 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: UH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk helicopters conduct landing and takeoff operations on the athletic field near the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine. The footage also shows triage activities in the field, highlighting coordinated casualty assessment and medical evacuation procedures. The sequence demonstrates rapid MEDEVAC response, air-ground integration, and realistic medical readiness training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005270
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YK218-7724
    Filename: DOD_111677722
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Landing and Takeoff at Camp Williams MSTC, by SPC Jessica Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Williams
    Camp W. G. Williams
    MEDEVAC
    MSTC
    EXWolverine
    Camp Williams MSTC

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