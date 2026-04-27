B-roll: UH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk helicopters conduct landing and takeoff operations on the athletic field near the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine. The footage also shows triage activities in the field, highlighting coordinated casualty assessment and medical evacuation procedures. The sequence demonstrates rapid MEDEVAC response, air-ground integration, and realistic medical readiness training.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005270
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-YK218-7724
|Filename:
|DOD_111677722
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Landing and Takeoff at Camp Williams MSTC, by SPC Jessica Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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