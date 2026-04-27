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    Ready for Combat

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, take the Combat Field Test (CFT) at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington D.C., May 3, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005263
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-VB701-1181
    Filename: DOD_111677626
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Ready for Combat, by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    DCSAFE

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