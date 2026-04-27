Ready for Combat

U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, take the Combat Field Test (CFT) at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington D.C., May 3, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005263
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-VB701-1181
|Filename:
|DOD_111677626
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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