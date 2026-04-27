Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Defending Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats Through Joint Collaboration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video package: During Exercise Wolverine, Utah National Guard leadership highlights the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats and strengthening a collaborative defense posture. The segment addresses cyberspace as part of the modern battlefield, where threats can directly impact essential services such as hospitals, schools, electricity, and water systems. While cyber risks can create uncertainty, the discussion emphasizes that these vital systems can be defended through coordinated planning and response. Leaders underscore the value of proactive collaboration during peacetime—sharing information, identifying vulnerabilities, and building partnerships ahead of any crisis—to ensure public safety and continuity of essential services.