Video package: During Exercise Wolverine, Utah National Guard leadership highlights the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats and strengthening a collaborative defense posture. The segment addresses cyberspace as part of the modern battlefield, where threats can directly impact essential services such as hospitals, schools, electricity, and water systems. While cyber risks can create uncertainty, the discussion emphasizes that these vital systems can be defended through coordinated planning and response. Leaders underscore the value of proactive collaboration during peacetime—sharing information, identifying vulnerabilities, and building partnerships ahead of any crisis—to ensure public safety and continuity of essential services.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005260
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MB608-5773
|Filename:
|DOD_111677594
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OREM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Defending Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats Through Joint Collaboration, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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