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    Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Defending Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats Through Joint Collaboration

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    OREM, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video package: During Exercise Wolverine, Utah National Guard leadership highlights the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats and strengthening a collaborative defense posture. The segment addresses cyberspace as part of the modern battlefield, where threats can directly impact essential services such as hospitals, schools, electricity, and water systems. While cyber risks can create uncertainty, the discussion emphasizes that these vital systems can be defended through coordinated planning and response. Leaders underscore the value of proactive collaboration during peacetime—sharing information, identifying vulnerabilities, and building partnerships ahead of any crisis—to ensure public safety and continuity of essential services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005260
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-5773
    Filename: DOD_111677594
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OREM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Defending Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats Through Joint Collaboration, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Utah National Guard
    Cyber Defense Operations
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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