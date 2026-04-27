B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel provide patient care inside the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine, using state-of-the-art medical training mannequins. The footage highlights realistic, scenario-based training focused on casualty assessment, treatment procedures, and clinical decision-making in a controlled environment designed to enhance readiness and medical proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005258
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-JA114-4111
|Filename:
|DOD_111677540
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Patient Care Training Inside MSTC Using Advanced Medical Mannequins, by SSG Ariel Solomon and SPC Jessica Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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