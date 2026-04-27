(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Patient Care Training Inside MSTC Using Advanced Medical Mannequins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon and Spc. Jessica Pena

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel provide patient care inside the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine, using state-of-the-art medical training mannequins. The footage highlights realistic, scenario-based training focused on casualty assessment, treatment procedures, and clinical decision-making in a controlled environment designed to enhance readiness and medical proficiency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005258
    VIRIN: 260430-A-JA114-4111
    Filename: DOD_111677540
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Patient Care Training Inside MSTC Using Advanced Medical Mannequins, by SSG Ariel Solomon and SPC Jessica Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Williams
    UTNG
    Medical
    MSTC
    EXWolverine
    Utah National Guard MSTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video