B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel conduct triage and field medical care outside the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights hands-on casualty assessment, treatment procedures, and coordinated medical response in an outdoor training environment designed to reinforce readiness and lifesaving capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005256
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-JA114-4635
|Filename:
|DOD_111677496
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Triage and Field Care at MSTC, Camp Williams, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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