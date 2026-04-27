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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Triage and Field Care at MSTC, Camp Williams

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    CAMP WILLIAMS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel conduct triage and field medical care outside the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Williams during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights hands-on casualty assessment, treatment procedures, and coordinated medical response in an outdoor training environment designed to reinforce readiness and lifesaving capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005256
    VIRIN: 260430-A-JA114-4635
    Filename: DOD_111677496
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Triage and Field Care at MSTC, Camp Williams, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Utah Air Guard
    Medical
    EXWolverine
    Utah MSTC
    Utah Amy Guard

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