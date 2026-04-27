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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel conduct a tour of the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights engagement with critical infrastructure partners and reinforces understanding of essential water system operations and community resilience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005253
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-9548
    Filename: DOD_111677400
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Orem
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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