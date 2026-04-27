B-roll: Utah National Guard personnel conduct a tour of the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights engagement with critical infrastructure partners and reinforces understanding of essential water system operations and community resilience.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005253
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MB608-9548
|Filename:
|DOD_111677400
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.