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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Leadership Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, and Utah National Guard leadership receive a guided tour of the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. The visit highlights coordination with critical infrastructure partners and reinforces the importance of water system readiness and community resilience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005252
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-1641
    Filename: DOD_111677373
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Leadership Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Orem
    Utah National Guard
    Infrastructure
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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