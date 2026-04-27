B-roll: Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, and Utah National Guard leadership receive a guided tour of the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. The visit highlights coordination with critical infrastructure partners and reinforces the importance of water system readiness and community resilience.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005252
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MB608-1641
|Filename:
|DOD_111677373
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UTNG Leadership Tour of Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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