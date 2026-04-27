Hegseth Presents Medals for Heroism at Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presents the Soldier’s Medal to Army Maj. Ryan S. Reynolds, 771st Troop Command Battalion executive officer; and the Airman’s Medal to Air Force Maj. Edwin O. Stanfield, 167th Airlift Wing intelligence officer, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, May 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 10:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005213
|Filename:
|DOD_111677017
|Length:
|00:27:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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