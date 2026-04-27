(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth Presents Medals for Heroism at Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presents the Soldier’s Medal to Army Maj. Ryan S. Reynolds, 771st Troop Command Battalion executive officer; and the Airman’s Medal to Air Force Maj. Edwin O. Stanfield, 167th Airlift Wing intelligence officer, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, May 4, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 10:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005213
    Filename: DOD_111677017
    Length: 00:27:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth Presents Medals for Heroism at Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video