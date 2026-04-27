(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 260429-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS Exercise Thunderwolf Capstone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Airman Kaedin Teel 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma ANG, participated in a capstone exercise that tested their accumulated training and demanded timely responses to oppositional forces while maintaining communications infrastructure at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 29, 2026. Each unit integrated their expertise in a simulated deployed environment requiring them to balance the technical precision of fiber optic splicing, tower and vehicle maintenance with the immediate demands of force protection, drone surveillance, chemical hazards and enemy combatants. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005123
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-ND196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675503
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 260429-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS Exercise Thunderwolf Capstone, by Amn Kaedin Teel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Camp Gruber
    Air Commandos
    WRANGB
    137SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video