B-Roll: 260429-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS Exercise Thunderwolf Capstone

Airmen assigned to the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma ANG, participated in a capstone exercise that tested their accumulated training and demanded timely responses to oppositional forces while maintaining communications infrastructure at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 29, 2026. Each unit integrated their expertise in a simulated deployed environment requiring them to balance the technical precision of fiber optic splicing, tower and vehicle maintenance with the immediate demands of force protection, drone surveillance, chemical hazards and enemy combatants. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005123
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-ND196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675503
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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