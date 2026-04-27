Great Texas Airshow 2026

Aircraft sat on display during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005109
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-WK360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675300
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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