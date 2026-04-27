Great Texas Airshow 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005109" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft sat on display during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)