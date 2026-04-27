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    Great Texas Airshow 2026

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad 

    502d Air Base Wing

    Aircraft sat on display during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Prashad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005109
    VIRIN: 250503-F-WK360-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675300
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Great Texas Airshow 2026, by A1C Kevin Prashad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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