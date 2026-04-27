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    AFE Water Survival Training

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    TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    B-Roll of 161st Air Refueling Wing personnel conduct water survival training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005103
    VIRIN: 260503-F-FJ284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675247
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: TEMPE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFE Water Survival Training, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    water survival
    Copperheads
    563rd Operations Support Squadron
    training
    SERE

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