B-Roll of 161st Air Refueling Wing personnel conduct water survival training.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005103
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-FJ284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675247
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE Water Survival Training, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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