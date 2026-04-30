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    Blue Mountain Dam and Lake April 30, 2026

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    HAVANA, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Jay Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Blue Mountain Dam and Lake sit below Mount Magazine, the highest point in Arkansas. Since its completion in 1947, the lake has provided a wide range of recreation opportunities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District manages the project with the authorized purposes of flood control, water supply, environmental stewardship and recreation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004895
    VIRIN: 260430-D-NJ924-6908
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111671444
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: HAVANA, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Mountain Dam and Lake April 30, 2026, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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