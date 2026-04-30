Blue Mountain Dam and Lake April 30, 2026

Blue Mountain Dam and Lake sit below Mount Magazine, the highest point in Arkansas. Since its completion in 1947, the lake has provided a wide range of recreation opportunities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District manages the project with the authorized purposes of flood control, water supply, environmental stewardship and recreation.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004895
|VIRIN:
|260430-D-NJ924-6908
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111671444
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|HAVANA, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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