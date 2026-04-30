Blue Mountain Dam and Lake April 30, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Blue Mountain Dam and Lake sit below Mount Magazine, the highest point in Arkansas. Since its completion in 1947, the lake has provided a wide range of recreation opportunities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District manages the project with the authorized purposes of flood control, water supply, environmental stewardship and recreation.