U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a training exercise on operating the Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radar at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 22, 2026. The exercise trained Eighth Army Soldiers to operate the newly implemented radar system, strengthening the Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004806
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-KB025-2017
|Filename:
|DOD_111669777
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Showcases New Sentinel A4 Radar During Training at Camp Humphreys, by SGT Luciano Alcala and SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.