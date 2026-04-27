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    Eighth Army Showcases New Sentinel A4 Radar During Training at Camp Humphreys

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala and Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a training exercise on operating the Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radar at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 22, 2026. The exercise trained Eighth Army Soldiers to operate the newly implemented radar system, strengthening the Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004806
    VIRIN: 260422-A-KB025-2017
    Filename: DOD_111669777
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    missile defense
    modernization
    Indo Pacific Command
    Lethality and Readiness
    Sentinel A4
    air defense

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