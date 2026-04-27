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    Modern Day Marine 2026 Wrap-Up Reel

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, civilians and defense contractor exhibitors take part in Modern Day Marine at Washington, D.C., April 28-30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    (This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004746
    VIRIN: 260430-M-AO923-2001
    Filename: DOD_111668957
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    MDM2026, USMCNews, USMC, MDM

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