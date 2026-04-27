Modern Day Marine 2026 Wrap-Up Reel

U.S. Marines, civilians and defense contractor exhibitors take part in Modern Day Marine at Washington, D.C., April 28-30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
(This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004746
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-AO923-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668957
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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