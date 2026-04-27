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    You Are Not Alone: A Survivor's Story

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Allen, 325th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, and Juliana Smith, 325th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, share Allen’s story of sexual assault and her experience working with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2026. By sharing her personal experience, Allen and the SAPR office aim to raise awareness of their 24/7 confidential advocacy services and ensure Airmen know how to access essential resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 18:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004735
    VIRIN: 260430-F-VN231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111668891
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Are Not Alone: A Survivor's Story, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    Advocacy
    you are not alone
    Team Tyndall
    support starts here
    support

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