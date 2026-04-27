U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Allen, 325th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, and Juliana Smith, 325th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, share Allen’s story of sexual assault and her experience working with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2026. By sharing her personal experience, Allen and the SAPR office aim to raise awareness of their 24/7 confidential advocacy services and ensure Airmen know how to access essential resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 18:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004735
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668891
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, You Are Not Alone: A Survivor's Story, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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