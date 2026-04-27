You Are Not Alone: A Survivor's Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Allen, 325th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, and Juliana Smith, 325th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, share Allen’s story of sexual assault and her experience working with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2026. By sharing her personal experience, Allen and the SAPR office aim to raise awareness of their 24/7 confidential advocacy services and ensure Airmen know how to access essential resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)