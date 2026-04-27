B-roll footage of personnel assigned to 2d Weather Squadron Detachment 4 performing day-to-day operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 9, 2026. The Holloman Solar Observatory supports operational readiness by monitoring solar patterns that may impact military communications, navigation and other systems. This b-roll includes footage of a solar telescope, weather-monitoring equipment, lensing components and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004725
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TL923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668789
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: 2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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