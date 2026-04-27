B-roll: 2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004725" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of personnel assigned to 2d Weather Squadron Detachment 4 performing day-to-day operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 9, 2026. The Holloman Solar Observatory supports operational readiness by monitoring solar patterns that may impact military communications, navigation and other systems. This b-roll includes footage of a solar telescope, weather-monitoring equipment, lensing components and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)