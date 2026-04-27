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    B-roll: 2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    B-roll footage of personnel assigned to 2d Weather Squadron Detachment 4 performing day-to-day operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 9, 2026. The Holloman Solar Observatory supports operational readiness by monitoring solar patterns that may impact military communications, navigation and other systems. This b-roll includes footage of a solar telescope, weather-monitoring equipment, lensing components and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004725
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TL923-1001
    Filename: DOD_111668789
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, B-roll: 2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Weather Squadron
    Solar Observatory
    2d Weather Squadron
    mission

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