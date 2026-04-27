African-led forces showcase the significance of exercise Flintlock 26 in Côte d’Ivoire between April 14 and April 30, 2026. The African-led, partner-enabled exercise built strategic ties among partners and allies, forging key relationships built around shared security objectives. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004662
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-OW819-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111667482
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Africa partners lead multinational efforts during Flintlock 26 (French Subtitles), by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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