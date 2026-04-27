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    Africa partners lead multinational efforts during Flintlock 26 (French Subtitles)

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    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    African-led forces showcase the significance of exercise Flintlock 26 in Côte d’Ivoire between April 14 and April 30, 2026. The African-led, partner-enabled exercise built strategic ties among partners and allies, forging key relationships built around shared security objectives. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004662
    VIRIN: 260428-A-OW819-1003
    Filename: DOD_111667482
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    multinational allies
    Côte d’Ivoire
    AFRICOM
    IBS26

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