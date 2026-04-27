FBI New Orleans: B-roll of Roman Funerary Stone Repatriation

Video of a Roman funerary stone while it was in the custody of FBI New Orleans in November 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004661
|VIRIN:
|251114-O-D0355-9076
|Filename:
|DOD_111667477
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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