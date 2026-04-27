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    FBI New Orleans: B-roll of Roman Funerary Stone Repatriation

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Video of a Roman funerary stone while it was in the custody of FBI New Orleans in November 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004661
    VIRIN: 251114-O-D0355-9076
    Filename: DOD_111667477
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: B-roll of Roman Funerary Stone Repatriation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Roman
    FBI New Orleans
    antiquity
    Art Crime Team

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