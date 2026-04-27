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    AFN Misawa Pacific Update: F-35 Ribbon Cutting

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    JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter Wing celebrated the official inclusion of the F-35A Lightning II as the newest aircraft to take on the Wild Weasel mission. Leadership from all over Misawa and Japan gathered to celebrate the next era of air-based warfighting to keep peace in the Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1004577
    VIRIN: 260424-F-EU981-4059
    Filename: DOD_111666335
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update: F-35 Ribbon Cutting, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    5th Air Force

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