The 35th Fighter Wing celebrated the official inclusion of the F-35A Lightning II as the newest aircraft to take on the Wild Weasel mission. Leadership from all over Misawa and Japan gathered to celebrate the next era of air-based warfighting to keep peace in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1004577
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-EU981-4059
|Filename:
|DOD_111666335
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update: F-35 Ribbon Cutting, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.