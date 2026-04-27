Partner Nations Participate in Medical Training at Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004567" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct medical training during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) at Schofield Barracks, April 29, 2026. The PLFTRC brought together teams from nine countries to enhance teamwork, readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner nation armies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)