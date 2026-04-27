Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct medical training during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) at Schofield Barracks, April 29, 2026. The PLFTRC brought together teams from nine countries to enhance teamwork, readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner nation armies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004567
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-NG416-9215
|Filename:
|DOD_111666213
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Partner Nations Participate in Medical Training at Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge 2026, by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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