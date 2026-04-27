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    Partner Nations Participate in Machine Gun Familiarization Training at Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a M249 and M240 familiarization course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) at Schofield Barracks, April 29, 2026. The PLFTRC brought together teams from nine countries to enhance teamwork, readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner nation armies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004563
    VIRIN: 260429-A-NG416-7370
    Filename: DOD_111666188
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Partner Nations Participate in Machine Gun Familiarization Training at Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge 2026, by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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