B-Role Cold Load Training

Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conducted cold-load training on CH‑47 Chinook helicopters at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 29, 2026. The training emphasizes situational awareness and ensures all teams are present, attentive and mission-ready during a comprehensive inspection conducted in competitive conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jack Ziercher)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004560
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-YK207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111666166
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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