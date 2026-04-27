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    B-Role Cold Load Training

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Jack Ziercher 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conducted cold-load training on CH‑47 Chinook helicopters at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 29, 2026. The training emphasizes situational awareness and ensures all teams are present, attentive and mission-ready during a comprehensive inspection conducted in competitive conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jack Ziercher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004560
    VIRIN: 260429-A-YK207-1001
    Filename: DOD_111666166
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Role Cold Load Training, by SPC Jack Ziercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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