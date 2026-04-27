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    Shosenkyo Gorge and Samurai Temple No Graphics Version

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    JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota's 374th Force Support Squadron hosted a historical trip to Shosenkyo Gorge and Samurai Temple through the information, tickets and travel office. Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the trip and details the importance it has in connection to the overall mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004544
    VIRIN: 260425-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111665974
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shosenkyo Gorge and Samurai Temple No Graphics Version, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    Information Tickets and Tours
    Information Tickets and Travel
    Information Tickets & Travel

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