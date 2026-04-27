Yokota's 374th Force Support Squadron hosted a historical trip to Shosenkyo Gorge and Samurai Temple through the information, tickets and travel office. Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the trip and details the importance it has in connection to the overall mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004543
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111665971
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHOSENKYO GORGE AND SAMURAI TEMPLE, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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