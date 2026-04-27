video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota's 374th Force Support Squadron hosted a historical trip to Shosenkyo Gorge and Samurai Temple through the information, tickets and travel office. Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the trip and details the importance it has in connection to the overall mission.