Osan Thrift Shop Changes Mission

The Osan Thrift Shop changes its mission to focus more on community engagement at Osan Air Base, South Korea, April 14, 2026. The Osan Thrift Shop transitioned from a traditional spouse's club model into a community-based organization with a renewed focus on supporting all of Team Osan through programs and partnerships that directly impact Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004532
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LK801-5209
|Filename:
|DOD_111665873
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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