(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Thrift Shop Changes Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Osan Thrift Shop changes its mission to focus more on community engagement at Osan Air Base, South Korea, April 14, 2026. The Osan Thrift Shop transitioned from a traditional spouse's club model into a community-based organization with a renewed focus on supporting all of Team Osan through programs and partnerships that directly impact Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 21:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004532
    VIRIN: 260414-F-LK801-5209
    Filename: DOD_111665873
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Thrift Shop Changes Mission, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video