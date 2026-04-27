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    Freedom 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Defending the American Dream

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    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Travis Burcham            

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, it’s a moment to reflect on the enduring vigilance, reach and power that has safeguarded the nation’s liberty. For the Department of the Air Force, this quarter millennial is a tribute to a storied heritage of defending America in the air, space and cyberspace. From the early days of the Army Air Corps to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force as a global superpower, Airmen have been the defenders of freedom.

    Music: Lorenzo Castellarin [BMI]; Universal Production Music

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004488
    VIRIN: 260429-D-HR740-1006
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111665112
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Freedom 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Defending the American Dream, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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