48th Medical Group hosts patient decontamination course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kelley Leigh, 48th Medical Group inpatient decontamination team lead, and Jeffrey Alver, patient decontamination course instructor, speak about the values of the course at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2026. The Patient Decontamination Course enhances the Liberty Wing’s readiness to treat patients after chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)