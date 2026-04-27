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    48th Medical Group hosts patient decontamination course

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kelley Leigh, 48th Medical Group inpatient decontamination team lead, and Jeffrey Alver, patient decontamination course instructor, speak about the values of the course at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2026. The Patient Decontamination Course enhances the Liberty Wing’s readiness to treat patients after chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004455
    VIRIN: 260428-F-YU294-9001
    Filename: DOD_111664582
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

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    This work, 48th Medical Group hosts patient decontamination course, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN, 48FW, Liberty, Decontamination, 48MDG

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