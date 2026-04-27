48th Medical Group hosts patient decontamination course

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kelley Leigh, 48th Medical Group inpatient decontamination team lead, and Jeffrey Alver, patient decontamination course instructor, speak about the values of the course at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2026. The Patient Decontamination Course enhances the Liberty Wing’s readiness to treat patients after chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004455
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-YU294-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111664582
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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