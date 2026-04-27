International Soldiers Undergo M4A1 Carbine Familiarization During PLFTRC

International soldiers familiarize themselves with the M4A1 Carbine leading up to the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC), on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 28, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural PLFTRC, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 01:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004388
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-EL715-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111663502
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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