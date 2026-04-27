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    International Soldiers Undergo M4A1 Carbine Familiarization During PLFTRC

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    International soldiers familiarize themselves with the M4A1 Carbine leading up to the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC), on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 28, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural PLFTRC, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 01:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004388
    VIRIN: 260428-A-EL715-2003
    Filename: DOD_111663502
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, International Soldiers Undergo M4A1 Carbine Familiarization During PLFTRC, by SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    M4 Carbine
    Partnership
    Interoperability
    PLFTRC
    Pacific Land Forces Readiness Challenge

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