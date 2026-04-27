NO CG: Soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard conducted Oklahoma Battlefield Resilience Camp at Camp Gruber Training Center from April 18–24, 2026, marking the first time resiliency, suicide prevention and holistic health principles have been deliberately combined with infantry squad-level tactics in a single training program.
The resilience camp is designed to bridge the gap between classroom-based resilience training and real-world application by immersing Soldiers in realistic, high-stress scenarios that require the use of resilience skills in a field environment. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
CG Information:
Capt. Mark Wrenn
OBRC Officer in Charge
(00:16- 00:19)
Sgt. 1st Class David Woods
Facilitator of Infantry Tactics
(01:00-01:08)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004358
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-OB588-5220
|Filename:
|DOD_111663014
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Oklahoma National Guard hosts inaugural battlefield resilience camp at Camp Gruber
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