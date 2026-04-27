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    Oklahoma National Guard hosts inaugural battlefield resilience camp at Camp Gruber

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    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    NO CG: Soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard conducted Oklahoma Battlefield Resilience Camp at Camp Gruber Training Center from April 18–24, 2026, marking the first time resiliency, suicide prevention and holistic health principles have been deliberately combined with infantry squad-level tactics in a single training program.
    The resilience camp is designed to bridge the gap between classroom-based resilience training and real-world application by immersing Soldiers in realistic, high-stress scenarios that require the use of resilience skills in a field environment. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    CG Information:
    Capt. Mark Wrenn
    OBRC Officer in Charge
    (00:16- 00:19)

    Sgt. 1st Class David Woods
    Facilitator of Infantry Tactics
    (01:00-01:08)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004358
    VIRIN: 260424-A-OB588-5220
    Filename: DOD_111663014
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

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    resiliency
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    Oklahoma Advanced Resilience Camp
    OKNG O-ARC

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