192nd MPs deploy in support of Operation Epic Fury

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004349" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 150 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base today, April 28, 2026.



The 192d was tapped by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy, and nuclear infrastructure.