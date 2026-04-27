Approximately 150 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base today, April 28, 2026.
The 192d was tapped by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy, and nuclear infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004349
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-IR489-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111662917
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 192nd MPs deploy in support of Operation Epic Fury, by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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