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    192nd MPs deploy in support of Operation Epic Fury

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    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Approximately 150 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base today, April 28, 2026.

    The 192d was tapped by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy, and nuclear infrastructure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004349
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-IR489-1111
    Filename: DOD_111662917
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    deployment
    Army National Guard
    Operation Epic fury
    192d Military Police Battalion

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