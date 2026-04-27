U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Marines and Royal Moroccan Armed Forces service members receive training on the use and operation of unmanned aerial systems during African Lion 26 at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 22, 2026. The exercise served as a multidomain training and experimentation center - Morocco, where service members tested artificial intelligence-powered and autonomous platforms, remote systems, and emerging technologies across attack, defense and mission command operations. The experimentation accelerated target detection, shortened decision timelines and delivered cost-effective warfighting solutions aligned with African partner priorities.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cjay Spence)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004346
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-HX851-2658
|Filename:
|DOD_111662901
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: US forces test scalable warfighting technologies with partners during African Lion 26, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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