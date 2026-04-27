B-roll: US forces test scalable warfighting technologies with partners during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Marines and Royal Moroccan Armed Forces service members receive training on the use and operation of unmanned aerial systems during African Lion 26 at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 22, 2026. The exercise served as a multidomain training and experimentation center - Morocco, where service members tested artificial intelligence-powered and autonomous platforms, remote systems, and emerging technologies across attack, defense and mission command operations. The experimentation accelerated target detection, shortened decision timelines and delivered cost-effective warfighting solutions aligned with African partner priorities.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cjay Spence)