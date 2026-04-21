Fort McCoy observes U.S. Army Reserve's 118th Birthday with special celebration, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003998" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders give opening comments April 23, 2026, during the U.S. Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Opening comments were provided followed by a cake cutting ceremony and serving free food to attendees. More than 100 people, mostly Soldiers, attended the event. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organized the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)