Fort McCoy observes U.S. Army Reserve's 118th Birthday with special celebration, Part 1

U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders give opening comments April 23, 2026, during the U.S. Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Opening comments were provided followed by a cake cutting ceremony and serving free food to attendees. More than 100 people, mostly Soldiers, attended the event. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organized the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 00:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003998
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-OK556-8580
|Filename:
|DOD_111655382
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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