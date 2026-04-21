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    Fort McCoy observes U.S. Army Reserve's 118th Birthday with special celebration, Part 1

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders give opening comments April 23, 2026, during the U.S. Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Opening comments were provided followed by a cake cutting ceremony and serving free food to attendees. More than 100 people, mostly Soldiers, attended the event. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organized the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003998
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OK556-8580
    Filename: DOD_111655382
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    IMCOM, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, leadership communications

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