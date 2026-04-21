1st Radio Battalion hosts Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete the two-month Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March-May 2026. The RROC is an annual course that trains and evaluates radio reconnaissance Marines and service members from the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in developing advanced skills in signals intelligence, electronic warfare and reconnaissance skills over the course of several weeks. Participation in this course by allies underscores the importance of multilateral training opportunities to strengthen combined readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)