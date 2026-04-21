Point of view of 2nd. Lt. Chase Powers, 98th Flying Training Squadron officer in charge, jumps from a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 302d Airlift Wing, in-flight, during a training exercise over the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 15, 2026. This event was conducted to evaluate cadets abilities to execute operations in high-stress combat training conditions, developing leadership, decision making skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003959
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-F3649-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654869
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 302d Airlift Wing Provides Support for U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Spring 2026 Culminating Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.