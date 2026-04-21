302d Airlift Wing Provides Support for U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Spring 2026 Culminating Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003959" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Point of view of 2nd. Lt. Chase Powers, 98th Flying Training Squadron officer in charge, jumps from a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 302d Airlift Wing, in-flight, during a training exercise over the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 15, 2026. This event was conducted to evaluate cadets abilities to execute operations in high-stress combat training conditions, developing leadership, decision making skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)