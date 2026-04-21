(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302d Airlift Wing Provides Support for U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Spring 2026 Culminating Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Point of view of 2nd. Lt. Chase Powers, 98th Flying Training Squadron officer in charge, jumps from a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 302d Airlift Wing, in-flight, during a training exercise over the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 15, 2026. This event was conducted to evaluate cadets abilities to execute operations in high-stress combat training conditions, developing leadership, decision making skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003959
    VIRIN: 260416-F-F3649-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654869
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Provides Support for U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Spring 2026 Culminating Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Air Force Academy
    parachuting
    302d Airlift Wing
    cadets
    Joint Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video