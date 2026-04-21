Joint Base San Antonio celebrates 2026 Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park, San Antonio, April 16, 2026. This kickoff event brings the city together with live music, a military salute, and the People’s Parade in honor of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jasmine Galloway)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003912
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-CV039-5656
|Filename:
|DOD_111654109
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fiesta Fiesta Opening Ceremony 2026, by SrA Jasmine Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.