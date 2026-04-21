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    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour: Bolesławiec - B-Roll

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    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    04.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Band performs a concert as a part of their Poland tour, April 15, 2026, in Bolesławiec, Poland. The Band’s mission in Poland supports U.S. European Command priorities through a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements, celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reece Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003860
    VIRIN: 260415-F-UC180-1002
    Filename: DOD_111653082
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour: Bolesławiec - B-Roll, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band
    freedom 250

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