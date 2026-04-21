(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 36th CRS unloads supply, supports Saipan humanitarian aid efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron unload food, water and disaster relief supplies at Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS coordinated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to citizens of Saipan after major infrastructure damages in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003828
    VIRIN: 260422-F-CN281-1003
    Filename: DOD_111652796
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 36th CRS unloads supply, supports Saipan humanitarian aid efforts, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cargo movement
    natural disaster
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA)
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    TyphoonSinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video