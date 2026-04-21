B-Roll: 36th CRS unloads supply, supports Saipan humanitarian aid efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron unload food, water and disaster relief supplies at Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS coordinated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to citizens of Saipan after major infrastructure damages in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)