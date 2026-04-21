Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron unload food, water and disaster relief supplies at Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS coordinated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to citizens of Saipan after major infrastructure damages in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003828
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-CN281-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111652796
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: 36th CRS unloads supply, supports Saipan humanitarian aid efforts, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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