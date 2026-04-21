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    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Oahu

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs an ailing cruise ship passenger 58 miles offshore Oahu April 23, 2026. An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew assigned to Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 provided communications and aerial overwatch for the Coast Guard crew during the medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003800
    VIRIN: 260423-G-G0214-2001
    Filename: DOD_111652450
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    hoist
    Air Station Barbers Point
    helicopter
    Hawaii
    medevac
    Cruise Ship

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