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    Happy Birthday 118th Birthday to the Army Reserve from the 79th TSC

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    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine and the Competitors of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s Culinarian of the Year wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 118 years of service to the nation and their communities at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 23, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 20:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003797
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IA193-9790
    Filename: DOD_111652409
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, US

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    US Army Reserve
    302nd MPAD
    Los Alamitos Joint Training Base (JFTB)
    79th TSC

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