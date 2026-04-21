Happy Birthday 118th Birthday to the Army Reserve from the 79th TSC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine and the Competitors of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s Culinarian of the Year wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 118 years of service to the nation and their communities at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 23, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)