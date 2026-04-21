Happy Birthday 118th Birthday to the Army Reserve from the 79th TSC

Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine and the Competitors of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s Culinarian of the Year wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 118 years of service to the nation and their communities at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 23, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003797
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IA193-9790
|Filename:
|DOD_111652409
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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