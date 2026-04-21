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    Aquad Movement Formations and Squad Movement Techniques

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    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2012

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This visualization discusses the 3 squad movement formations: squad column, squad line, and squad file.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2012
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003646
    VIRIN: 120117-D-A0621-9455
    Filename: DOD_111650392
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: US

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    This work, Aquad Movement Formations and Squad Movement Techniques, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OE
    Training & Development

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