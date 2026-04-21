This visualization discusses the 3 squad movement formations: squad column, squad line, and squad file.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003646
|VIRIN:
|120117-D-A0621-9455
|Filename:
|DOD_111650392
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aquad Movement Formations and Squad Movement Techniques, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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