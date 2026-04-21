video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the Army, strong sergeants build strong Soldiers, strong Soldiers build strong squads, and strong squads win the nation’s wars. The Strong Sergeants series emphasizes the role of the noncommissioned officer corps in building disciplined teams, developing Soldiers, and strengthening readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) Background music generated with Envato MusicGen via Envato Labs marked with CC0 1.0.