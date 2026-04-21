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    Strong Sergeants

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    In the Army, strong sergeants build strong Soldiers, strong Soldiers build strong squads, and strong squads win the nation’s wars. The Strong Sergeants series emphasizes the role of the noncommissioned officer corps in building disciplined teams, developing Soldiers, and strengthening readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) Background music generated with Envato MusicGen via Envato Labs marked with CC0 1.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003609
    VIRIN: 260423-A-MP101-4638
    Filename: DOD_111649674
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Strong Sergeants, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    Strong Sergeants
    StrongSergeants
    Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers

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