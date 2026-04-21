In the Army, strong sergeants build strong Soldiers, strong Soldiers build strong squads, and strong squads win the nation’s wars. The Strong Sergeants series emphasizes the role of the noncommissioned officer corps in building disciplined teams, developing Soldiers, and strengthening readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) Background music generated with Envato MusicGen via Envato Labs marked with CC0 1.0.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003609
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-MP101-4638
|Filename:
|DOD_111649674
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Sergeants, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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