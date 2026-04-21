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    Combat Logistics Regiment 35 Marines and Sailors conduct live-fire training BROLL

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hold live fire range training at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003597
    VIRIN: 260421-M-YD775-1002
    Filename: DOD_111649477
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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