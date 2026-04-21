Combat Logistics Regiment 35 Marines and Sailors conduct live-fire training BROLL

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hold live fire range training at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003597
|VIRIN:
|260421-M-YD775-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111649477
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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