video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of War, national intelligence, civil and allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President of the United States, and Secretary of War. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Cameron Medlock) (Portions of this video were blurred for security reasons)