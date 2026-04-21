(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.01.2026

    Video by Seaman Cameron Medlock 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of War, national intelligence, civil and allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President of the United States, and Secretary of War. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Cameron Medlock) (Portions of this video were blurred for security reasons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 00:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003589
    VIRIN: 260402-N-WN046-1001
    Filename: DOD_111649271
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026., by SN Cameron Medlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video