Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026. The 22nd SOPS coordinates the launch and on-orbit operations of over 190 Department of War, national intelligence, civil and allied nation’s satellites, including the support of global warfighters, intelligence community users, the President of the United States, and Secretary of War. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Cameron Medlock) (Portions of this video were blurred for security reasons)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 00:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003589
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-WN046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111649271
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Stephano Rahimzadeh, Commander of Detachment 3, 22nd Space Operations Squadron (DET 3, 22 SOPS), Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses how 22 SOPS supports the Artemis II launch April 02, 2026., by SN Cameron Medlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.