Military, Energy Leaders Testify Before House on Nuclear Weapon Modernization

The House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee holds a hearing with War Department and Energy Department leaders to discuss the nuclear weapon, and warhead modernization and sustainment plans in Washington, April 22, 2026. Testifying are: Brandon Williams, Energy Department undersecretary for nuclear security; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense policy and programs; Air Force Gen. Dale White, direct report portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems; Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., Strategic Systems Programs director; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrew Gebara, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 17:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003568
|Filename:
|DOD_111648894
|Length:
|00:52:41
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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