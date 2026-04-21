Military, Energy Leaders Testify Before House on Nuclear Weapon Modernization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003568" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee holds a hearing with War Department and Energy Department leaders to discuss the nuclear weapon, and warhead modernization and sustainment plans in Washington, April 22, 2026. Testifying are: Brandon Williams, Energy Department undersecretary for nuclear security; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense policy and programs; Air Force Gen. Dale White, direct report portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems; Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., Strategic Systems Programs director; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrew Gebara, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.