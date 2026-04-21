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    Military, Energy Leaders Testify Before House on Nuclear Weapon Modernization

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee holds a hearing with War Department and Energy Department leaders to discuss the nuclear weapon, and warhead modernization and sustainment plans in Washington, April 22, 2026. Testifying are: Brandon Williams, Energy Department undersecretary for nuclear security; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense policy and programs; Air Force Gen. Dale White, direct report portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems; Navy Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., Strategic Systems Programs director; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrew Gebara, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 17:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003568
    Filename: DOD_111648894
    Length: 00:52:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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