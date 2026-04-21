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    Robins Airmen Enhance Their Ability to Survive and Operate with CBRN Training

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    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Team Robins Airmen conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 2, 2026. Students learned about the different attack warning signals, which determine what level of mission-oriented protective posture gear they would wear during an attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003541
    VIRIN: 260422-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111648472
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Robins Airmen Enhance Their Ability to Survive and Operate with CBRN Training, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    Robins Air Force Base
    ATSO
    78th ABW

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