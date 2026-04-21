Team Robins Airmen conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 2, 2026. Students learned about the different attack warning signals, which determine what level of mission-oriented protective posture gear they would wear during an attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003541
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111648472
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins Airmen Enhance Their Ability to Survive and Operate with CBRN Training, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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