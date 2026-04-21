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    CSO Gen Saltzman Freedom 250 SpaceX GPS III Rocket Launch Message

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    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Combat Forces Command (CFC) successfully delivered the GPS III-8 mission into orbit as part of the National Security Space Launch program. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the mission on April 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 03:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003448
    VIRIN: 260421-F-NK651-5428
    Filename: DOD_111646505
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, CSO Gen Saltzman Freedom 250 SpaceX GPS III Rocket Launch Message, by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USSF
    CSO
    GPS III
    US Space Force
    General Saltzman

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