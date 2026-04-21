The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Combat Forces Command (CFC) successfully delivered the GPS III-8 mission into orbit as part of the National Security Space Launch program. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the mission on April 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 03:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003448
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-NK651-5428
|Filename:
|DOD_111646505
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Gen Saltzman Freedom 250 SpaceX GPS III Rocket Launch Message, by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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