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    B-ROLL: Task Force Ashland Welcomes Australian Subject Matter Experts During Personnel Exchange

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    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a cross-deck subject matter expert exchange with Royal Australian sailors assigned to ANZAC-class HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), aboard Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 14, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003444
    VIRIN: 260414-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111646425
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-ROLL: Task Force Ashland Welcomes Australian Subject Matter Experts During Personnel Exchange, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines, TFASH, USSASHLAND, 15thMEU

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