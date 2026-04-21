B-ROLL: Task Force Ashland Welcomes Australian Subject Matter Experts During Personnel Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a cross-deck subject matter expert exchange with Royal Australian sailors assigned to ANZAC-class HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), aboard Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea, April 14, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)